The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to resume on May 17 after a brief halt due to India-Pakistan border tensions. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. This is a must-win match for the defending champions. If KKR suffers a defeat, they will be eliminated from the IPL 2025. A victory for Bengaluru will help them to become the first side to reach the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru weather is not so good, as it has been raining continuously since evening. The RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match toss was scheduled for 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), but it has been delayed due to drizzle at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. As players and fans wait to begin the match, here are some of the viral RCB memes which have gone viral on social media. Why Fans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru are Wearing Virat Kohli's Test Jersey During RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match? Know Reason.

Lol!

Tim David would've won us this match pic.twitter.com/cPywYcYUqy — Vivek (@hailKohli18) May 16, 2025

Tim David at M Chinnaswamy Stadium while Raining

Tim David at Chinnaswamy Stadium today .. pic.twitter.com/KhvrWgL4RM — X_tweet's 🌅 (@thugSai0) May 17, 2025

Hilarious

RCB fans in white test jerseys at chinnaswamy #RCBvKKRpic.twitter.com/scYfPJb34T — Surya (@MsdianDhfm) May 17, 2025

Oops

