In unfortunate news from Ahmedabad ahead of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final, a gas cylinder blast was reported near the main entrance of Narendra Modi Stadium, the venue for the summit clash. As reported by TV9Gujarati, the cylinder blast was quickly extinguished by the fire authorities, and the security personnel are looking into the incident. So far, no loss of life or property has been reported. AB de Villiers Reaches Ahmedabad To Support Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Cylinder Blast Near Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead of IPL 2025 Final

