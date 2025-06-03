A man of his word, former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru player AB de Villiers touched down in Ahmedabad to support his former franchise ahead of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final this evening (June 3). On his YouTube channel, de Villiers promised to fly down for the IPL 2025 Final if RCB reaches the summit clash, which the Rajat Patidar-captained side managed, who are aiming to win their first-ever Indian Premier League title. De Villiers came perilously close to winning the IPL title with RCB in 2016, where they suffered a defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Check out de Villiers' clip below. Will Phil Salt Play Tonight in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final? Here’s the Possibility of Star Opener Featuring in Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI.

AB de Villiers Lands in Ahmedabad Ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final

AB de Villiers has reached Ahmedabad to support RCB ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ik7UslJGOE — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) June 3, 2025

