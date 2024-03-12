RCB-W finally enter the WPL playoffs as they secure a wicket victory to book their place the top three of 2024 edition. After opting to bowl first, Ellyse Perry's bowling spell of 6/15 dismantled a Yastika Bhatia-less batting lineup of MI-W. They could only struggle their way to a score of 113 as they were bowled out by RCB-W. Chasing it. RCB-W started on a shaky note but it was Ellyse Perry (40*) again who paired with Richa Ghosh (33*) and the duo contributed enough to take the Smriti Mandhana-led side over the finishing line. The two teams will face each other in the Eliminator. Ellyse Perry Becomes First Cricketer to Pick A Six-Wicket Haul in Women's Premier League, Achieves Feat During MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Match.

RCB-W Qualify For WPL 2024 Playoffs

Must Win Game ✅@RCBTweets become the third & final team to qualify for the #TATAWPL Play-offs 😍 👏#MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/wWkrptdQab — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 12, 2024

