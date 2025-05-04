Yash Dayal was at it again as he defended four runs off the last ball to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by two runs in an absolute thriller at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2025 on May 3. The left-arm pacer had been in a similar role last year against CSK at the same venue and then, it was a spot in the IPL playoffs up for grabs. A year later, he was tasked with defending 15 runs off the final over and he came out on top again. After trapping MS Dhoni LBW on the third ball of the over, he bowled a no-ball on the fourth, which was deposited into the stands by Shivam Dube. However, he followed it up with three good balls as RCB edged past CSK. CSK needed four runs to win off the last over and it was a low full toss which Shivam Dube failed to hit a boundary off. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings by Two Runs in IPL 2025; Virat Kohli, Romario Shepherd, Yash Dayal Help RCB Beat CSK Twice in One Season for the First Time.

Watch RCB's Winning Moment Against CSK Here:

A nail-biting finish! 🫣#ViratKohli vs #MSDhoni - One last time? It had us all on the edge of our seats! When the biggest stars collide, a blockbuster is guaranteed. 💥🙌🏻 Up next #IPLRace2Playoffs 👉 #KKRvsRR | SUN, 4th MAY at 2:30 PM on SS-2, SS-2 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/I3eQv7S1JQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)