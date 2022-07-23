The hashtag #ReleaseIrfanPathan on Twitter and fans have mistaken him to be the cricketer Irfan Pathan. Actually, Irfan Pathan, the AIMIM secretary from Uttar Pradesh was the one who was arrested but fans mistook him to be the former cricketer, who shares the same name. Soon, Twitter started to flow with tweets from cricket fans with former paceman having a mistaken identity with his political namesake.

Here Are Some Reactions:

Who else clicked here thinking of the Bowler Irfan pathan??🤣 I thought what happened to him bruh😏 #ReleaseIrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/hrNcMTNnTP — Sidharth Rajput (@LegitSidharth) July 23, 2022

Cricket fans after realising it's not bowler Irfan Pathan ...#ReleaseIrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/jfoZpoGunr — Rishabh Kumar (@Light_261101) July 23, 2022

