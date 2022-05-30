Shubman Gill let out a huge roar and celebrated hard with David Miller at the non-striker's end. And why wouldn't he? He hit a massive six off Obed McCoy's bowling to seal the IPL 2022 title for Gujarat Titans in just their massive season. It is a moment that they would have deeply ingrained in their memories as they look forward to the seasons to come.

Watch Video:

.@gujarat_titans - The #TATAIPL 2022 Champions! 👏 👏 🏆 👍 The @hardikpandya7-led unit, in their maiden IPL season, clinch the title on their home ground - the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. 🙌🙌 @GCAMotera A round of applause for the spirited @rajasthanroyals! 👏 👏 #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/LfIpmP4m2f — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)