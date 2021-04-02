Relive India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Final

ICC is live streaming the India vs Sri Lanka 2011 Cricket World Cup final online on its Facebook page for the fans. India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets with 10 balls to spare to lift the World Cup title after 28 years. You can catch the live streaming of the 2011 WC final clash live HERE.

