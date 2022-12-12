Yuvraj Singh, arguably one of the best Indians to have played the game of cricket, turned 41 today. The swashbuckling left-hander was known for his ability to easily clear the ground and hit boundaries at will. A hero of India's 2007 and 2011 World Cup triumphs, one of Singh's most memorable moments of his career would be the six towering sixes he hit off Stuart Broad in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007. He hit the pacer to all parts of the ground to etch his name into history and on his 41st birthday, let us rewatch those sensational sixes in that over which Indian cricket fans would still remember for a long time to come. Yuvraj Singh Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the Former India All-Rounder You Need To Know As He Turns 41

Yuvraj Singh Hits Six Sixes off Stuart Broad in One Over:

