Rinku Singh flaunted his abs in a photo dump from his Maldives vacation. The KKR batter became the talk of the town following his impressive performances for the franchise in IPL 2023. Taking to Instagram, the young left-hander shared a series of his shirtless pictures and wrote, "Caution: Addictive content ahead." Rinku Singh had a breakthrough IPL 2023, where he finished as KKR's highest run-scorer (474 runs). MS Dhoni Spotted After Knee Surgery in Mumbai; CSK Captain's Picture Goes Viral.

Rinku Singh Flaunts His Abs in Shirtless Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rinku 🧿 (@rinkukumar12)

