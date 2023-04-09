A tremendous last over in the GT vs KKR IPL 2023 game saw Rinku Singh pull off a tremendous last over chase as they achieved 29 runs in last over and winning their first away game by three wickets. After opting to bat first Gujarat Titans put up a huge total of 204 on the board, thanks to impressive knocks by Sai Sudharshan and Vijay Shankar. Vijay Shankar scored a 19-ball 50 to take GT over 200. KKR got off to good start in the chase, with Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana stitching up a big partnership but Alzarri Joseph and Rashid Khan broke their momentum with Rashid bagging a hat-trick but Rinku Singh though something else as he hit five sixes off five balls in the last over of yash Dayal to end the chase.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans

