India veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik asked fans not to share photos of injured cricketer Rishabh Pant on social media. He requested fans to give him space and privacy in this toughest phase. “Request everyone to pls pls not share photos of him in bandages & injuries and give him & his family some space and privacy. Let's be human,” DK tweeted.

See Dinesh Karthik's tweet:

Also request everyone to pls pls not share photos of him in bandages & injuries and give him & his family some space and privacy. Let's be human 🙏 — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)