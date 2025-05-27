Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant slammed his second century in the Indian Premier League tournament. The stylish cricketer achieved this feat during the IPL 2025 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. Rishabh Pant hammered his century in just 54 deliveries. The LSG captain remained unbeaten on 118 off 61 deliveries with the help of 11 fours and eight sixes. Meanwhile, fans shared some of the viral funny memes on social media after Rishabh Pant's blistering knock against RCB in Lucknow on Tuesday. Mitchell Marsh Completes 5000 Runs in T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Rishabh Pant Against Yash Dayal

Shubman Gill Watching Rishabh Pant Today

Shubman Gill watching Rishabh Pant pic.twitter.com/bI8O20AA1p — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 27, 2025

Oops

Hilarious

Rishabh Pant pic.twitter.com/rYnAGjxhLx — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) May 27, 2025

Lol

Rishabh Pant Against RCB

Humanity Saver Rishabh Pant 😎🔥 pic.twitter.com/6lM6ruK0ub — 𝙇𝙪𝙘𝙠𝙮 (@luckycsk7) May 27, 2025

Rishabh Pant After Hitting a Century

Rishabh Pant after making a century. pic.twitter.com/DfSZr5ATBY — RKTimesX (@RKTimesX) May 27, 2025

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka to Rishabh Pant

