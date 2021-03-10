Rishabh Pant Back in India T20I Squad for India vs England Series

Test series done and dusted, time to put on the Blues as we get set for the T20s against England#INDVsENG #RP17 pic.twitter.com/SvZ868gMSN — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 10, 2021

