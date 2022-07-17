Rishabh Pant scored a gritty yet majestic hundred as India won the five-match ODI series 3-2 with a five-wicket win in the decider on Sunday, July 17. The keeper-batter soaked in pressure after walking in to bat when India had lost some early wickets and him along with Hardik Pandya helped the side get close to the total. After the latter's dismissal, Pant went beserk and cleared the fence at ease, taking India to a win in 42.1 overs. After this result, netizens lauded the young keeper-batter and Men in Blue for this series win.

'No One Like Pant'

Combination of sound defence, sometimes audacious, sometimes normal attacking play controlled by a sharp and calm cricketing mind. Most importantly stays there till the end to win games for India. There is no one like Rishabh Pant! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 17, 2022

Wasim Jaffer at His Hilarious Best!

'What A Cricketer!'

What a cricketer @RishabhPant17 is .. Incredibly entertaining but also very smart .. #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 17, 2022

Great Job Team India!

Quality knock @RishabhPant17 . In a series decider when it matters most 💪💪💪@hardikpandya7 you are one of the best allrounders in the world right now . Period Great work guys. Well done team india 💪♥️ — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 17, 2022

NatWest 2002 Vibes Anyone?

2002 x 2022 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/NP3A7Uu75m — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 17, 2022

'Another Overseas Series Win'

Rishab pant what a knock @RishabhPant17 great partnership @hardikpandya7 .. Another series win abroad.. congratulations @BCCI 🇮🇳 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 17, 2022

'Mature, Yet Entertaining'

“Jahan matter bade hote hai, wahan Pant khade hote hain.” What a mature yet so entertaining innings by @rishabhpant17 .. India on a brink of a historic win in England. #EngvsInd pic.twitter.com/3tpRtXrcfv — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) July 17, 2022

That's True!

Beating Englishmen on their soil has a different beat to it. 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 17, 2022

'So Much to Learn'

Rishabh pant you are An amazing amazing player, so much to learn from you 💪💪💪 — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) July 17, 2022

