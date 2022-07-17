Rishabh Pant scored a gritty yet majestic hundred as India won the five-match ODI series 3-2 with a five-wicket win in the decider on Sunday, July 17. The keeper-batter soaked in pressure after walking in to bat when India had lost some early wickets and him along with Hardik Pandya helped the side get close to the total. After the latter's dismissal, Pant went beserk and cleared the fence at ease, taking India to a win in 42.1 overs. After this result, netizens lauded the young keeper-batter and Men in Blue for this series win.

