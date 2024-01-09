Rishabh Pant attended the IPL 2024 auction and spent his holidays alongside MS Dhoni in Dubai. He has resumed training and rehab for the IPL 2024 season. He is the captain of Delhi Capitals and is expected to be back in action for the IPL. Delhi Capitals coach Rocky Ponting and director Sourav Ganguly also hinted at his possible comeback in the IPL 2024. Amidst that, Pant shared glimpses of his rehab and recovery ahead of IPL 2024. Fans got hopeful by the picture shared by him and made it viral on social media. 'SKY is Always Behind You' Ravi Ashwin and Suryakumar Yadav Indulge in Fun Banter on Instagram.

Rishabh Pant's Recovery On Track For IPL 2024

