Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit Sharma's wife, shared a 'yellow heart' as comment on Chennai Super Kings' tribute video after the five-time IPL-winning skipper was replaced as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2024. The major decision was announced a day after Mumbai Indians officially announced Hardik Pandya as their new captain ahead of the new season. CSK, with whom Mumbai Indians have had several memorable clashes in the IPL, took to social media to share a video for Rohit which featured him along with Dhoni over the years. While sharing the video, CSK wrote, "2013- 2023: A decade of spirited challenge! Much respect, Rohit!" Mumbai Indians Lose Followers on Social Media Platforms After Hardik Pandya Replaces Rohit Sharma As Captain for IPL 2024.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

Here's Ritika Sajdeh's Comment:

Ritika Sajdeh's comment on CSK's post for Rohit Sharma (Source: Instagram @chennaiipl)

