The English spinner of the Kolkata Knight Riders camp, Moeen Ali was brutally smashed for 32 runs in the 13th over of the KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match. Starting the over with a usual single to Shimron Hetmyer, what followed in the next all deliveries was a sheer storm of consecutive sixes by Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Riyan Parag hit four sixes in a row to Moeen Ali, before the spinner bowled a wide. Then in the last legal delivery, he struck yet another six, gathering 30 from his bat and two more runs from a single and an extra. The over was Moeen Ali's third. Prior to this over he had picked two wickets. Ajinkya Rahane Catch Video: Watch Kolkata Knight Riders Take Stunning Grab Running Behind With Stitches On Hand to Dismiss Vaibhav Suryavanshi During KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Riyan Parag's Six:

