Riyan Parag was out of runs in the first three matches of the IPL 2025 when he was leading Rajasthan Royals with Sanju Samson playing as an impact player. Finally he got some runs in the fourth match as he provided RR a strong finish, On the way to his 25-ball 43, Parag played a MS Dhonisque helicopter shot to Marco Jansen which went for a six over square leg. It was brilliant shot and went viral on social media. Jofra Archer Takes Wicket on First Delivery, Dismantles Priyansh Arya’s Stumps During PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Riyan Parag Brings Out MS Dhoni's Helicopter Shot To Hit Marco Jansen For A Six

𝙃𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙤𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙃𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙤𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙧 🚁#RiyanParag is showing his class & how 💪 Watch LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/Ydn8W1CxFx#IPLonJioStar 👉 #PBKSvRR | LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/AFlw90Xi1M — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 5, 2025

