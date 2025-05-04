Ajinkya Rahane suffered an injury during the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match at Delhi while fielding when he had a webbing split and had to have stitches on the injury. He was unsure of playing in the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match but ended up playing and also took a stunning catch while running backwards to dismiss Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Gareth Southgate Spotted at Eden Gardens in Kolkata Supporting Rajasthan Royals During KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Match (See Pic).

Ajinkya Rahane Catch Video

A M A Z I N G C A T C H! 💜🙌🏻 A dream start for #KKR as #AjinkyaRahane pulls off a stunner, sending #VaibhavSuryavanshi back early in this must-win #IPLRace2Playoffs fixture! 🙌🏻 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/jVhilCKHmy#IPLonJioStar 👉 #KKRvRR | LIVE NOW on Star… pic.twitter.com/sOnQKFaLnT — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 4, 2025

