Rohit Sharma surpassed Martin Guptill to become the leading run-scorer in T20Is. The Indian captain achieved this historic feat during India's 1st T20I against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma surpasses Martin Guptill as leading run-getter in T20Is. India 87/0 in 9 overs vs Sri Lanka — Newsd (@GetNewsd) February 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)