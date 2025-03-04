The India national cricket team captain became the second skipper after legendary MS Dhoni to take the Men in Blue to three ICC white-ball finals (ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy). Rohit Sharma achieved this historic feat after his side crushed the Australia national cricket team by four wickets in the high-voltage ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final clash in Dubai on March 4. Rohit has also captained Team India to the ICC World Test Championship final. MS Dhoni is the only Indian captain with three ICC white-ball titles. Dhoni helped India to clinch the 2007 World T20, ODI World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013 titles. Rohit Sharma Shatters Chris Gayle’s Record of Most Sixes in ICC ODI Events, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Match.

Rohit Sharma Joins MS Dhoni in Elite List

Captaining in CWC Final, T20WC Final and CT Final - all countries MS Dhoni🇮🇳 ROHIT SHARMA🇮🇳 🔹 Dhoni is the only one to win all 3 trophies. 🔹 Rohit led the team to WTC Final as well (WTC is a more recent thing) pic.twitter.com/pNROm1YEtn — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)