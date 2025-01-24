Indian Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma's return to First-Class (FC) was a disappointment as the batter managed just 31 runs in both innings during the Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Rohit showcased glimpses of his brilliance on Day 2, scoring a quick-fire 28, laced with three sixes and two fours, before becoming former Mumbai Indians teammate Yudhvir Singh's first victim in the second innings. Rohit Sharma Gets His Revenge On Umar Nazir, Hits Pacer For 14 Runs In An Over During Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match.

Rohit Sharma Falls For 28

