Looking to stamp his authority after a failure in the first innings, Rohit Sharma showcased intent against Umar Nazir on Day 2 of the Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match. Nazir, who got the better of Rohit on Day 1, found himself on the receiving end this time, where the out-of-form batter slammed the pacer for 14 runs in an over, which included one six, and two fours. Umar Nazir Mir Shines During Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match, Takes Four Wickets Including Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Hits 14 Off Umar Nazir Over

Rohit Sharma 6,4,4 in an over in Ranji trophy 👀 pic.twitter.com/m8bWQkHmZB — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 24, 2025

