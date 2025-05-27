Mahela Jayawardene, one of Sri Lanka's finest cricketers, is celebrating his 48th birthday, today. And fans have shared birthday wishes for him social media. Born on May 27, 1977 in Colombo, Mahela Jayawardene made his debut for Sri Lanka in 1997 in a Test match. He went on to establish himself as one of the greatest batters from Sri Lanka, scoring 11,814 runs in 149 Tests, 12,650 runs in 448 ODIs and 1493 runs in 55 T20Is. He also was part of Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup winning squad in 2014. Mahela Jayawardene also attained a lot of success as head coach, guiding Mumbai Indians to three IPL titles. He was re-appointed as Mumbai Indians head coach before IPL 2025. Take a look at some wishes shared by fans on his special day. Happy Birthday Michael Hussey! Fans Wish Former Australia National Cricket Team Cricketer, 2007 World Cup Winner As He Turns 50.

Happy Birthday Mahela Jayawardene

Happy Birthday Mahela Jayawardene. One of the 7 batsmen in international cricket to score 10k+ runs in both ODIs and Tests. One of the 9 international batsmen to score 50+ international centuries. He holds the record of most runs scored on a single ground in tests, scoring 2921… pic.twitter.com/syPHpxOVIW — Spandan Roy (@talksports45) May 27, 2025

Fan Highlights Mahela Jayawardene's Records on His Birthday

He played international cricket for 19 years, during which he scored over 1,000 runs in 14 calendar years. Happy Birthday, Mahela Jayawardene! Most times scoring 1,000+ runs in a calendar year in international cricket: 16 times – Sachin Tendulkar. 🇮🇳 15 times – Kumar… pic.twitter.com/kUjSCkheAz — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) May 27, 2025

'Iconic Leader and Exceptionally Elegant Batter'

An iconic leader and an exceptionally elegant batter. Today, we proudly celebrate Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene on his 48th birthday!#HappyBirthday #MahelaJayawardene #SriLanka #cric_empire pic.twitter.com/vZgueXN7bq — Cric_empire (@Cric_empire_) May 27, 2025

Only Player to Score Century in WC Semi-Final and Final

Happy Birthday Mahela Jayawardene!💥 115* vs NZ in 2007 WC Semi-Final 103* vs IND in 2011 WC Final. Jayawardene is the only batsman to score a century in both World Cup Semi-Final & Final.🔥 — ⌫ Kasun (@niranjan_69) May 27, 2025

'Happy Birthday to Mastermind Behind Mumbai Indians' Golden Era'

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the mastermind behind our golden era Coach Mahela Jayawardene. https://t.co/gOEZAQoJ0h — 🤍 (@opinion_bakoda) May 27, 2025

Fan Wishes Mahela Jayawardene On His Birthday

Happy Birthday Mahela Jayawardene ! 115* vs NZ in 2007 WC Semi-Final 103* vs IND in 2011 WC Final. Jayawardene is the only batsman to score a century in both World Cup Semi-Final & Final. pic.twitter.com/qg3JzynOk9 — ALEE—Chaudhry (@A_Chaudhry_007) May 27, 2025

