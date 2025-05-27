Mahela Jayawardene, one of Sri Lanka's finest cricketers, is celebrating his 48th birthday, today. And fans have shared birthday wishes for him social media. Born on May 27, 1977 in Colombo, Mahela Jayawardene made his debut for Sri Lanka in 1997 in a Test match. He went on to establish himself as one of the greatest batters from Sri Lanka, scoring 11,814 runs in 149 Tests, 12,650 runs in 448 ODIs and 1493 runs in 55 T20Is. He also was part of Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup winning squad in 2014. Mahela Jayawardene also attained a lot of success as head coach, guiding Mumbai Indians to three IPL titles. He was re-appointed as Mumbai Indians head coach before IPL 2025. Take a look at some wishes shared by fans on his special day.  Happy Birthday Michael Hussey! Fans Wish Former Australia National Cricket Team Cricketer, 2007 World Cup Winner As He Turns 50.

