Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer recently made an appearance at the 'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show' a popular comedy TV show and were spotted dancing with the cheerleaders. In a video which has gone viral on social media, both the Indian cricketers were seen wearing skirts like the cheerleaders and had pom-poms in their hands, which they shook and grooved to the music with the others. Show host Kapil Sharma, too, joined in. KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer His Unseen Magic Skills During Appearance at 'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show', Video Goes Viral.

Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer Dance With Cheerleaders

Thoda dance kar lete h be like Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer 🕺 pic.twitter.com/FdlL2NtaoD — Abhinav prakash (AP12) (@imabhi0012) April 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)