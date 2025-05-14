Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma and other Mumbai Indians stars resumed training ahead of the resumption of IPL 2025. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) earlier had announced that IPL 2025 will restart on May 17 and the final, which was initially scheduled to take place on May 25, will now be held on June 3. Mumbai Indians are fourth on the IPL 2025 points table, have two matches left and they will look to secure a spot in the playoffs. In videos shared by the Mumbai Indians and also the IPL on social media, Rohit Sharma and others were seen working hard in the nets. Mumbai Indians will restart their IPL 2025 campaign against Delhi Capitals on May 21. IPL 2025 New Schedule: Get Updated Fixtures, Revised Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma and Other MI Stars Train Hard in Nets

𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙚 💪@mipaltan are back to the grind, resuming their training with eyes on the Playoff spot 👊#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/BvXURW2os9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 14, 2025

MI Stars Train Hard

Ready to go again 👊 Ready to give it our all 💯 Ready to #PlayLikeMumbai 💪#MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/3mG6txaBnw — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 14, 2025

