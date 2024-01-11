Trust Rohit Sharma to make the toss even more interesting! The captain returned to the team after a long time and he forgot the names of the players who were not included in India's playing XI for the 1st T20I against Afghanistan. After winning the toss and opting to chase, presenter/commentator Murali Karthik asked Rohit about India's playing XI and the skipper instead said that he would name the ones who missed out. He easily named Sanju Samson, Avesh Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal and forgot the name of the fourth player, which was Kuldeep Yadav. India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates of 1st T20I 2024.

