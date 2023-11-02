Prominent Indian cricket team members like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and many more have wished the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday in collaboration with their kit supplier Adidas. The King Khan of Bollywood turned 58 on November 2. So the players have decided to wish him happy birthday by doing his signature pose. Fans Sing 'Happy Birthday to Virat Kohli' at Wankhede Stadium During IND vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Other Indian Cricket Team Members Wish Shah Rukh Khan Happy Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas India (@adidasindia)

