Rohit Sharma walked out to the field to advise his teammates despite missing the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match due to injury. The former Mumbai Indians captain, who has not been in good form this year, missed out on making Mumbai Indians' playing XI due to a knee injury sustained during net session. However, despite the injury, he walked out to the field to share his inputs with his teammates and was seen chatting with Suryakumar Yadav during the first innings. In Rohit Sharma's absence, Mumbai Indians had Will Jacks open the innings alongside Ryan Rickelton in the second innings of the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match. Rohit Sharma Misses LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match, Ex-Mumbai Indians Captain Ruled Out After Sustaining Knee Injury in Net Session; Raj Angad Bawa Makes MI Debut.

Rohit Sharma Walks to the Field During LSG vs MI Despite Injury

Always finding a way to contribute! 👏 Despite missing out in this match due to injury, @ImRo45 was seen advising his teammates during the timeout! 🙌#IPLonJioStar 👉 #LSGvMI, LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/NzUel9kSVH — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 4, 2025

