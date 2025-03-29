Gujarat Titans (GT) ace speedster Mohammed Siraj took revenge against Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The pacer castled Rohit Sharma's stump with a sharp delivery. The incident happened during the fourth ball of the first over. Siraj bowled a nip-backer and breached Rohit's defence. The ball hits the top of the bails. Siraj had the last laugh after conceding two consecutive fours against Sharma. Rohit Sharma Encourages and Hug Mumbai Indians’ Youngster Satyanarayana Raju During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Sweet Revenge from Mohammed Siraj

4, 4, 𝐖 💥#MohammedSiraj dismissed #RohitSharma for the first time in #T20s & what a way to do it! Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/VU1zRx9cWp #IPLonJioStar 👉 #GTvMI | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/x2mnv2YWUI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 29, 2025

