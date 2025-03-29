A heartwarming incident happened during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium when Rohit Sharma hugged MI's youngster Satyanarayana Raju ahead of the start of the thrilling encounter. In the viral video, Rohit was seen having a chat with the youngster and then hugging him to calm his nerves. The video has now quickly gone viral on social media. In his two overs, Satyanarayana Raju conceded 31 runs without taking a wicket. Jos Buttler Hits Satyanarayana Raju’s Slower Bouncer Delivery for a Four During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Hugs Satyanarayana Raju

