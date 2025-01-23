Rohit Sharma's much-awaited Ranji Trophy return ended in a flop show as the ace India batter managed just three runs in the ongoing Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match at BKC. The Indian Test and ODI captain played 19 balls for his three runs, which only highlights the lack of form the batter currently possesses. J&K pacer Umar Nazir got the better of Sharma, who handed a simple catch to skipper Paras Dogra. Additional Security, Increased Seating for Rohit Sharma’s First Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Match in a Decade.

Rohit Sharma Fails Against J&K

Rohit Sharma dismissed for 3 runs Ranji Trophy. pic.twitter.com/0IAsaHyBV7 — SK Thakur (@TheSKThakur) January 23, 2025

