A bizarre incident was spotted during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match between Saint Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors. Guyana Amazon Warriors were struggling at 95/5 when Oshane Thomas returned the bowl his second over of the spell. In the second ball of the over, batter Romario Shepherd smashed Thomas for a four and after that the next four balls were not legal deliveries. He bowled a no ball, a wide and then consecutive no balls. Shepherd smashed two sixes in the last two no-balls and collected 20 runs off one legal delivery. It was not something fans see everyday and the video went viral on social media. Saint Lucia Kings Beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by Four Wickets in CPL 2025: Ackeem Auguste's Maiden Competition Fifty Helps David Wiese-Led Side Earn Close Win.

Romario Shepherd Scores 20 Runs Off One Legal Delivery Of Oshane Thomas

Romario Shepherd Scores 20 Runs Off One Legal Ball In CPL. #CPL25 pic.twitter.com/PRk0PA2oLc — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) August 27, 2025

