Alzarri Joseph has been signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a sum of Rs 11.50 crore at the IPL 2024 auction on December 19. RCB was involved in a bidding war with Lucknow Super Giants but managed to win the contest and sign the player. The West Indies fast bowler was released by Gujarat Titans earlier on. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Get List of Sold and Unsold Players.

Alzarri Joseph Sold to GT

Alzarri Joseph is ready to Play BOLD with @RCBTweets!#RCB have him for INR 11.5 Crore 🔥🔥#IPLAuction | #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)