Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma for a staggering amount of INR 11 crore during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. For purchasing Jitesh, Royal Challengers Bengaluru had to go with a tough bidding war with Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. However, Punjab Kings used their Right-to-Match card for the wicketkeeper-batter, but RCB raised their bid to 11 crores. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Jitesh Sharma Goes to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 11 Crore.

Jitesh Sharma will Play for RCB in the IPL 2025 Edition

Jitesh Sharma will play BOLD for @RCBTweets 🙌🙌 He's acquired for INR 11 Crore! 💪#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)