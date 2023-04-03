Ruturaj Gaikwad seems to be back in his 2021 form as he demolishes the LSG bowlers upfront to race to his half-century in no time. Ruturaj completed his fifty in just 25 deliveries and targetted the spinners with his range of strokes and timing. He is cruising with his batting currently and looks well set to grab the orange cap early.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Hits Consecutive Half-Century in IPL 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)