Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a fighting century on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy 2025 semi-final two match between West Zone and Central Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru on Thursday, September 4. Gaikwad notched up his eighth First-Class century in 131 balls with the help of 13 fours. The right-handed batter stitched three crucial partnerships with Aarya Desai, Shreyas Iyer, and Shams Mulani to further steady the West Zone's innings after they were 10/2 at one stage. Previously, Gaikwad notched up a century during the Buchi Babu 2025 tournament. Yashasvi Jaiswal Flops During West Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Final, Khaleel Ahmed Dismisses Indian Opener for Four Runs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Slams Fighting Hundred in Duleep Trophy 2025 Semifinal

