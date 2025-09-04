India national cricket team star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal had a dismal outing during the Duleep Trophy 2025 second semi-final between West Zone and Central Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground B, Bengaluru, on Thursday, September 4. Jaiswal, who is representing West Zone, was dismissed by Central Zone left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed for just four runs. This was Jaiswal's first red-ball outing since the conclusion of the India vs England five-match Test series 2025 in England. Fact Check: Did Yashasvi Jaiswal Blow Flying Kiss At His Rumoured Girlfriend Maddie Hamilton After Scoring Century in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025? Here’s the Truth.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Flops During Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

WICKET! Over: 0.3 Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal 4(3) lbw S K K Ahmed, West Zone 4/1 #WZvCZ #DuleepTrophy #SF2 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 4, 2025

