Not the best batting performance from the South Africans as they get wrapped up for just 212 runs on board in the semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Under overcast conditions, they opted to bowl first and suffered an early collapse. David Miller stitched a partnership with Heinrich Klaasen and later Gerald Coetzee to take South Africa out of deep waters. Miller completed his century but failed to provide a strong finish as South Africa were bowled out for 212. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc shared three wickets each. David Miller Scores His First Century in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Achieves Feat During SA vs AUS CWC Semifinal.

SA vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Innings Update

🔄CHANGE OF INNINGS 🇿🇦 David Miller stood tall for the Proteas as his century carried us to a total of 212 after 49.4 Overs #SAvAus #CWC23 #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/RMcOIvN5ZR — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 16, 2023

