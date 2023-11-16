South Africa are taking on Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match on November 16. The Proteas has won the toss and decided to bat first. Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi have been included in South Africa's playing XI with Andile Phehlukwayo being ruled out. Australia on the other hand, are bringing back Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc. How To Watch SA vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Match Free Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of South Africa vs Australia CWC Match With Time in IST

SA vs AUS CWC 2023 Toss Report

SA vs AUS Playing XIs:

South Africa's Playing XI against Australia: Quinton de Kock (Wk), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia's Playing XI against South Africa: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (Wk), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

