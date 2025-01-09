The opening match of the South Africa (SA20) T20 League will be played between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town on Thursday, January 9. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town's much-awaited encounter will be hosted at St George's Park, Gqeberha. The first match of the SA20 League will start at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). JioStar holds the official broadcast rights for SA20 2025, and now instead of Sports18 solely, the live telecasting of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted by the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network. The live telecast viewing option will be available on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options, fans will have to access the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. Graeme Smith Highlights What Sets SA20 Apart From Other T20 Competitions, Says ‘We’ve Got Quality Local and International Players.’

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Live Streaming

𝗧𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆’𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝘆! Match 1: #SECvMICT at St George’s Park. Gates open 3 hours before start of play and @Lloyiso_rsa will perform at 16:25 so don’t miss out!#BetwaySA20 #WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/lQkA8lYpkU — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 9, 2025

