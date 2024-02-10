After a big win in the semifinal, Durban’s Super Giants are all set to face Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final of the SA20 2024. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants SA20 2024 final match will be played at The Newlands, Cape Town and has a start time of 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 08, 2024. The live telecast of the SREC vs DSG SA20 2024 final match will be available on Sports18 Network channels. Fans can get live streaming of the match on the Jio Cinema App and website for free. Durban's Super Giants Cricketer Matthew Breetzke Reveals Virat Kohli As His Favourite Cricketer Ahead of SA20 2024 Final (Watch Video).

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants SA20 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

