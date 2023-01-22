Sunrisers Eastern Cape will clash with Durban Super Giants in the next match of SA20 on Sunday, January 22. The match, which will take place at St George's Park, Gqeberha, has a starting time of 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sunrisers had a narrow defeat against Joburg Super Kings in their last game. Meanwhile, Durban Super Giants are coming out of a crushing defeat to Pretoria Capitals. Viacom18 group currently possess the broadcasting rights of SA20. Hence Sports18 SD/HD will provide a live telecast of the match. You can also watch the live streaming of the game on the JioCinema website and app.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)