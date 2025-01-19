As the festivities of the Wankhede Stadium's 50th anniversary is taking place, MCA has invited some former Mumbai captain and cricketers, who are also stars of Indian cricket as well. Among them were the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane. As Sachin Tendulkar arrived at the Wankhede Stadium, the crowd at the stadium started 'Sachin, Sachin' chants, turning back time. Rohit Sharma Arrives At Wankhede Stadium's 50th Anniversary Celebration Ceremony Hosted By MCA, Receives Huge Cheer From Crowd (Watch Video).

'Sachin, Sachin' Chants Takeover Wankhede Stadium

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)