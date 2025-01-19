Wankhede Stadium is currently hosting its 50th year anniversary. The MCA has organised the festivities which started on January 12 and the final celebrations is taking place on January 19 with lots of star cricketers, former and current Mumbai captains present. Among them were star Indian cricketer and Rohit Sharma. As he arrived at the Wankhede Stadium and was called upon on the stage, he received huge cheers from the crowd as well. Rohit Sharma To Play Mumbai's Next Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match against Jammu and Kashmir.

Rohit Sharma Arrives At Wankhede Stadium

Rohit Sharma makes a grand entry at Wankhede 50 event 🔥🔥🔥 Swag hai Rohit bhai ka ❤️😎 pic.twitter.com/p68upPhHQP — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) January 19, 2025

Rohit Sharma Receives Loud Cheers

The roar for World Cup winning captain Rohit Sharma when Jatin Sapru called out his name 😍🔥🔥#Wankhede50 pic.twitter.com/84XK53rnEc — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) January 19, 2025

