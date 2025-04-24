As Sachin Tendulkar turns 52 today (April 24), his son Arjun Tendulkar took to Instagram to wish his father on his special occasion. Arjun, in his post, shared a throwback image with his father, both dressed in Mumbai Indians' attire from an earlier edition of the Indian Premier League. Arjun, who has played five matches for MI, is yet to feature in IPL 2025. Sachin has been seen with the franchise during IPL 2025 in most matches, seated in the dugout, working a mentor/icon role. Check out Arjun's birthday wish for his father below. Happy Birthday, Sachin Tendulkar! BCCI Extends Warm Wishes to Indian Legend As Master Blaster Turns 52.

Arjun Tendulkar's Post for Sachin Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar's post for father on Instagram (arjuntendulkar24)

