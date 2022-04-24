Sachin Tendulkar, the 'god of cricket' turned 49 today and his former teammate Mohammad Kaif had a pretty unique proposal. He said that April 24 can be named 'National Cricket Day' to honour the legendary cricketer who played a big role in India's 'amar prem' with the sport.

Here's His Tweet:

How about declaring April 24 as National Cricket Day. I have never seen anybody so madly in love with the game like Sachin Paaji. Happy Birthday to the man who played a big role in India's amar prem with cricket. ⁦@sachin_rt⁩ pic.twitter.com/kMXZYCrxhf — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 24, 2022

