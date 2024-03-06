Sachin Tendulkar was seen shaking a leg to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu' at the opening ceremony of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) T10 2024 at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane on March 6. The Master Blaster was accompanied on the stage by actors Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya and Boman Irani as they all grooved to the popular song, which had won the Oscar award in 2023 for being the 'Best Original Song'. The ISPL T10 2024 kicks off today with Srinagar Veer taking on Majhi Mumbai in the first match of the tournament. The video of Sachin dancing to the song along with the other actors, has gone viral on social media. On Which Channel ISPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Indian Street Premier League T10 Cricket Tournament Live Streaming Online?

Sachin Tendulkar Dances to 'Naatu Naatu' With Actors Ram Charan, Suriya and Boman Irani

The Star Studded Opening Ceremony of @ispl_t10 Begins this Evening from 5 PM Live on @SonyLIV & Opening Match Will be Played Between the Cricketers and Stars Teams before the 1st Match of the Tournament !!@AlwaysRamCharan @sachin_rt @RaviShastriOfc @Suriya_offl @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/mRNDtnkbR3 — Trends RamCharan ™ (@TweetRamCharan) March 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)