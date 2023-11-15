Sachin Tendulkar met David Beckham prior to the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal match in Mumbai. Beckham is reportedly set to attend the high-profile contest at the Wankhede Stadium on November 15. Both the legends of their respective sporting disciplines were seen engaging in a conversation. Both interestingly are Goodwill Ambassadors of UNICEF. Beckham had visited Gujarat as the Goodwill Ambassador earlier. David Beckham Plays Cricket With Children in Gujarat While on His Short Visit to India As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador (See Pic).

Sachin Tendulkar Meets David Beckham

Sachin Tendulkar with David Beckham. - Two icons of sports. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/svYrDlqKAk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 15, 2023

